Kaduna Govt earmarks N1bn for rural feeder roads in 2022

The Kaduna Government is to spend one billion Naira on rural feeder roads projects across the state in 2022.

This is contained in the 2022 budget size of N278.6 billion signed by Gov. Nasir El-Rufai on Dec. 22, obtained by the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Kaduna on Monday.

The document showed that N3.9 billion was allocated to the Ministry for Local Government Affairs of which N3.2 billion was for capital expenditure and N647.8 million for recurrent.

Of the N3.2 billion capital expenditure, N154 million was for the purchase and installation of transformers, N42.9 million for rural electrification, N1.8 billion for the construction and renovation of emirs and chief places.

Also, N50 million was provided as a counterpart for the Rural Access and Agricultural Marketing Project, while N195.6 million was allocated for Kauru special intervention on rural electrification projects.

NAN reports that the N3.2 billion allocated for capital expenditure was higher than the N1.9 billion allocated for the ministry in 2021.

For the N647.8 million allocated for recurrent, N124.5 was allocated for consolidated salary, N9.5 million for seminars, workshop, and conferences of traditional institutions, and N298.4 million for contribution to traditional councils.

Similarly, N100 million was earmarked for the installation and coronation of new chiefs and emirs, N44.4 million for welfare packages, N1.2 million for refreshment and meals and N2.2 million for entertainment and hospitality. (NAN)

