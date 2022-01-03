Kaduna Govt earmarks N1bn for rural feeder roads in 2022

January 3, 2022 Chimezie Godfrey Anti-corruption,Governance,Election Project, News, Project 0



The Government is to spend one billion Naira on rural feeder roads projects across state 2022.

This is contained 2022 size of N278.6 billion signed by Gov. Nasir El-Rufai on Dec. 22, obtained by the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Monday.

The document showed that N3.9 billion allocated to the Ministry for Local Government of which N3.2 billion for capital and N647.8 million for recurrent.

Of the N3.2 billion capital expenditure, N154 million for the purchase and installation of transformers, N42.9 million for rural electrification, N1.8 billion for the construction and renovation of emirs and chief places.

Also, N50 million provided as a counterpart for the Rural Access and Agricultural Marketing Project, while N195.6 million allocated for Kauru special intervention on rural electrification projects.

NAN reports that the N3.2 billion allocated for capital expenditure higher than the N1.9 billion allocated for the ministry 2021.

For the N647.8 million allocated for recurrent, N124.5 allocated for consolidated salary, N9.5 million for seminars, workshop, and conferences of traditional institutions, and N298.4 million for contribution to traditional councils.

Similarly, N100 million earmarked for the installation and coronation of new chiefs and emirs, N44.4 million for welfare packages, N1.2 million for refreshment and meals and N2.2 million for and hospitality. (NAN)

