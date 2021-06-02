Kaduna Govt distributes 120,552 free uniforms to junior, senior secondary school students

The Kaduna Government on Wednesday began the distribution 120,552 free uniforms worth N441 million to students in junior and senior in the state.

Dr Hadiza Balarabe, Deputy of the state who inaugurated the distribution exercise in Kaduna, said that each student in public school would a pair of uniforms.

According to her, the effort is in line with Gov. Nasir el-Rufai administration’s promise to make basic and post-basic education free and accessible for all children of school age.

“Since 2015, we have ensured the provision of uniforms and books to primary and and freed parents from any financial burden to equalize access to basic primary and education.

“This is in addition to huge investments to build classrooms and other educational infrastructure in many of .

“It has become imperative for us to ensure that every child in the state has access to decent education and acquire some form of to live productive lives.

“This will help to tackle poverty, improve livelihood and ensure and development in line with the goal of human capital development policies and programmes,’’ she said.

Balarabe said government would sustain its commitment and accelerate efforts to address infrastructure deficits and broken facilities in public .

She added state government would also continue to supply teaching and learning , free uniforms, and ICT tools to pupils and students in all .

Earlier, the Commissioner of Education, Dr Shehu Muhammad, said distribution was under the 2020 academic year, which could not be done in because of COVID-19.

Muhammad said efforts would improve school enrolment, retention and graduation as the process to produce uniforms for the 2021 academic year has begun and would be distributed within the year.

He explained that production of the uniforms was being done at the school levels, adding that the principals were mandated to source the tailors from the school community.

One of the students, Gloria Bako of Government Girls School Kawo, thanked the state government for the free uniforms and the free education policy being implemented in the state. (NAN)

