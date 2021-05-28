The Kaduna State Ministry of Human Services and Social Development has drafted a new strategic development document to open up access to human services to all without discrimination.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the document was developed with the support of Save the Children International.

It is to provide essential humanitarian and social services to vulnerable people and communities using innovative programmes and projects.

NAN reports that the Lead Consultant, Dr Bashir Bukar, explained at the validation meeting of the document on Friday in Zaria, that the essence was to reposition the ministry to serve the people better.

He added that in developing the document, awareness creation seminar was held for staff of the ministry to understand and own up the new vision and objectives of the ministry.

“We also looked at the operational environment, its strengths, weaknesses, the opportunities it can explore and the threats, so as to get a clear picture in terms of the ministry’s human services capacity.

“The most important thing is to make the ministry to be somewhere in the next four years, and this will only be possible with new ideas and innovative strategies,” Bukar added.

Speaking, Mr Mohammed Kabir-Adam, Special Assistant to the Commissioner, Hajiya Hafsat Baba, urged the participants to critically examine the draft document to ensure that the final strategic development plan of the ministry stands the test of time.

“Criticise whatever you see with every sense of responsibility,” he told participants at the validation mission.

He thanked all stakeholders, especially Gov. Nasir el-Rufai, Save the Children International, office of the State Head of Service, media, and CSOs for their support.

Kabir-Adam stressed that the aim is to have a ministry that operates in a more strategic manner, more engaging and able to deliver services to vulnerable persons in line with best global practices. (NAN)

