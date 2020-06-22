Kaduna govt denies presence of 600 militias on Zangang hill

Share the news













Kaduna State Government, said on Monday that an intensive military patrol found no bandits on Zangang hill in Kaura Local Government Area of the state.

The Commissioner, Ministry of Internal Security and Home Affairs, Mr Samuel Aruwan gave the clarification in a statement on Monday in Kaduna.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that two groups, Kaura Youth Coalition and National Association of Takad Youths, had issued a statement on Saturday, claiming that some 600 militias have set up camp on the hill.

The statement, jointly signed by their Presidents, Derek Christopher and Abin Vincent, in Kafanchan, had also claimed that the over 600 militias were wielding heavy weapons.

Aruwan, however, said not a single camp of militias was found after extensive patrols in the area.

“The Kaduna state government reached out to the security agencies for immediate action on the matter.

“Operation Safe Haven (OPSH), the military units deployed by the Defense Headquarters in response to the security challenges in Plateau, Bauchi and parts of Kaduna state, and a detachment of Special Forces of the Nigerian Army, carried out extensive fighting patrols to the said Zangang Hill on June 21.

“The fighting patrol stretched up to the Kagoro Hills and other suspected hideouts. Troops did not encounter any group of armed bandits throughout the extensive fighting patrols.

“Furthermore, not a single bandit camp was found in the area and there was also no evidence of human activity in and around the hills,” the commissioner said.

He said the government commends the good job done by the Commander of OPSH, Maj.-Gen Chukwuma Okonkwo and his team in Sector 7 in Southern Kaduna, headed by Col. GU. Akpan.

“The Government wishes to reiterate its appeal to aggrieved communities, individuals and groups to always have recourse to the law to avoid killings and counter killings that deepen the vicious cycles of reprisals.

“Contrary to the misreading of the security challenges, what stands out as a major impediment to peace has been the resort to self-help and jungle justice, rather than complying with the rule of law,’’ he explained.

He therefore urged citizens with credible information on any criminal activity, including banditry, to confide their suspicions to security agencies and government for prompt action.

“The Security Operations Room, a 24-hour security information centre is available to be receiving details discreetly on ‪09034000060, ‪08170189999 and [email protected] for immediate action,” he said. (NAN)

