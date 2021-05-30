The Kaduna State Government has dismissed as false, the report of an attack by bandits on Jaji Military Cantonment.

The Commissioner for Internal Security and Home Affairs, Mr Samuel Aruwan, debunked the claim in a statement issued on Sunday in Kaduna.

“The military and security agencies have reported to the Kaduna State Government that there was no such attack and all personnel stationed at the base are safe and accounted for.

“The Kaduna State Government, therefore, debunks strongly the false and grossly misleading publication, and urges the public to disregard the fake news,” he said. (NAN)

Share this:

Tweet

Print



Telegram

WhatsApp

