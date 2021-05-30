Kaduna Gov’t debunks attack on Cantonment

The Kaduna State Government has dismissed as false, the report of an attack by bandits on Jaji Military Cantonment.

The  Commissioner for Internal Security and Home Affairs, Mr Samuel , debunked the claim in a statement issued on Sunday in Kaduna.

“The military and security agencies have the Kaduna State Government that there was no such attack and all personnel stationed at the base are and accounted for.

“The Kaduna State Government, therefore, debunks strongly the false and grossly misleading publication, and urges the public disregard the fake news,” he said. (NAN)

