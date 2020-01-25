Kaduna govt confirms one case of lassa fever

The Kaduna State Ministry of Health on Saturday confirmed that a 36-year-old patient in Chikun Local Government Area has tested positive to Lassa fever virus.

A statement issued in Kaduna by the Commissioner for Health, Amina Baloni, said the patient is being treated at a designated infectious disease control centre.

“The ministry of health reiterates its appeal to the public to maintain the highest standard of individual hygiene and to report any suspected cases promptly to the nearest health facility.

“Test results have confirmed a case of lassa fever in a 36-year-old male patient who is being given the necessary treatment at the infectious disease control centre.

“The ministry of health has supplied our infectious disease control centre with the necessary commodities and our health personnel are ready to manage any cases that may arise.

“The epidemiology unit is monitoring the situation closely, and all health facilities are on alert for prompt referral of suspected cases.

“We wish to appeal to members of the public to maintain the highest standard of personal hygiene, keep food in proper storage, remain vigilant and to report suspected cases to the relevant authorities.

“Suspected cases should be reported to the state epidemiology unit on 0803645755 or 08027396344”, Boloni said.

She enjoined residents to work together to keep the state safe and report early cases for prompt treatment.(NAN)