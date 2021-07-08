Kaduna Govt. conducts free hydrocele surgeries on 541 residents

The Kaduna State Government on Thursday, says it conducted free hydrocelectomy surgeries

on 541 residents under the Neglected Tropical Diseases (NTDs) programme.

Malam Umar Salisu, the Deputy Programme Manager, Morbidity Management and Disability Prevention (MMDP), disclosed this in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Kaduna.

A hydrocele is a type of swelling in the scrotum that occurs when fluid collects in the thin sheath surrounding a testicle.

It is common in newborns and usually disappears without treatment by one year old. Older boys and adult men can develop a hydrocele due to inflammation or injury within the scrotum.

Salisu emphasised that people that suffered from hydrocele usually had their lives ending up with disabilities.

He said successes were recorded under the state’s NTDs programme in which patients were treated for lymphatic filariasis, schistosomiasis and soil transmitted helminthes.

Salisu added that 541 hydrocele surgeries were carried out in the 23 local government areas and patients were treated for Trachoma ilariasis while 80 cases of clephantiasis were managed.

“We are grateful that we are recording success in the interventions. In 2020, 334 hydrocele surgeries were carried out and 647 patients were treated for filariasis and 80 cases of elaphantiasis were managed,” he said.

Salisu said Lymphatic Filariasis (LF) is a disease caused by specie of mosquitoes called Culex and usually affects the legs, hands and the breast for women.

He said infected person with LF might witness it leading to hydrocele.

Salisu added that the free surgery was in collaboration with SightSavers organisation and was being carried out in three clusters.

“This free surgery started since March and divided into three clusters. We cluster 23 local government areas into six clusters,” he said.

Salisu said the interventions helped a lot because people suffered from hydrocele and could not cater for themselves.

He said during the programme, they discovered there were children also suffering from the disease but they were only focusing on the adults.

“So far, the state government has focused on ensuring that the risk of infections is reduced by putting in place several measures to promote the wellbeing of its citizens.

“These include providing an enabling environment for donor support and also providing financial and technical support for disease interventions,’’ Salisu said. (NAN)

