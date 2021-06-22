Kaduna govt commends Police over foiled kidnap attempt

The Kaduna State Government has commended police operatives who thwarted bandits following an attempted kidnapping in Dankande, Igabi local government area on Monday.

Samuel Aruwan, Commissioner, Ministry of Internal Security and Home Affairs, Kaduna State disclosed this in a statement Tuesday.

He said yhe officers, while providing an escort detail to an expatriate late on Monday night, ran into an ambush laid by bandits around Dankande.

After a prolonged gun duel, the bandits were repelled, many carrying serious gunshot wounds as they fled into the forest. A subsequent search of the area yielded the lifeless body of one of the bandits, along with four AK-47 magazines, loaded with 120 rounds of live ammunition. A mobile phone was also recovered, and is now central to ongoing investigations.

Governor Nasir El-Rufai welcomed the report with satisfaction, and has conveyed his gratitude to the Commissioner of Police, CP Umar Muri and his team. The Governor reserved special praise for the operatives who foiled the attack, and lauded their gallantry.

Letters of commendation from the Governor will be issued to the police operatives, Aruwan said.

