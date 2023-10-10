Kaduna Govt, AGILE partner to tackle school related gender-based violence

By Chimezie Godfrey

The Commissioner, Kaduna State Ministry of Human Services and Social Development, Hajia Rabi Salisu on Tuesday received the Kaduna Adolescent Girls Initiative for Learning and Empowerment (AGILE) Project team led by Hadiza Hayatudeen in her office on advocacy visit.

Hadiza said the visit was to congratulate the Commissioner on her appointment and to introduce the team to her as well as present the activities of the project among them is to ensure that all adolescent girls and women have access to quality secondary school education, benefit from enhanced learning, digital literacy and life skills.

She added that the Ministry being a critical Stakeholder and the custodian of young girls and women who have had issues of Gender Based Violence, and other Social issues, Kaduna AGILE is working towards signing an Memorandum of Understanding with the ministry to collaborate on tackling issues of School Related Gender Based Violence cases with the girl Child being a primary beneficiary of AGILE interventions.

” You are a sterling example of an educated and accomplished woman that every young girl will look forward to be like, this is why we want you to lend your voice to help in grooming and encouraging them to know that their dreams can be achieved through determination and hard work.

Responding, the Commissioner welcomed them and assured them that they will work together and they will be given all the support.

She noted that being a part of AGILE is not an option because every topic in the project is part of our mandates, for example we have cases of Gender Based Violence, out of school children, victims of child trafficking etc. and we have social workers in all the 23 Local Government Areas so you can see that we need each other for greater results.

The Permanent Secretary, Mrs. Dorcas Inti Benjamin Tanko welcome the AGILE team and assured them of the support of the staff .

