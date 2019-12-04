Kaduna Gov’s wife advocates fairness for persons with disability

Wife of Kaduna State Governor, Hajiya Ummi el-Rufa’i, on Tuesday advocated for fairness in the treatment of persons with disability to give them a sense of belonging in the society.

She stated this on Tuesday, at an occasion to mark the International Day for Disability held at the Postgraduate Schools of Ahmadu Bello University, Zaria, Kaduna State.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the programme, which was organised by the Faculty of Education, ABU, Zaria was meant to create awareness to the need for society to show love for those living with disability.

The governor’s wife stressed the need for people to appreciate abilities in disabilities, assuring that the present government would remain responsive to their needs.

She lamented that persons living with disabilities were facing a lot of challenges with many of them were subjected to different kinds of hardship as a result of stigmatisation and segregation.

“There are instances where they are left to die or kept away from the public in view of the fact that their parents or family members are ashamed to be associated with them.

“However, in recent times, education has changed the perception of people about persons with disabilities because many of them have attended schools, graduated and eventually got employed.

“Let me rejoice with you because the world has recognised your importance and decided to set aside December 3rd every year to honour you,” she said.

In his presentation, the Guest Lecturer, Prof. Julius Ademokoya, former Dean, Faculty of Education, ABU, said equity was all about eradicating all forms of disparity, vulnerability and marginalisation.

He said: “There cannot be true inclusiveness without ensuring that all rights, privileges and resources in society are made open and unrestricted to Nigerians living with disabilities.

“ABU will join the league of other first generation universities in Nigeria who commenced running special education programmes some years back,” he assured.

According to him, the university will provide appropriate education for several youths and adults across the country.

Persons Living With Disabilities displaying placards to observe International Day for People Living with Disability held at Ahmadu Bello University (ABU), Zaria, Kaduna State on Tuesday.

Earlier in a welcome address, the Dean, Faculty of Education, ABU, Prof. Yahaya Kajuru, said that the faculty had the mandate to provide education for all, regardless of human physical status.

Kajuru, who was represented by Dr Musa Idris-Harbau, restated the determination of the faculty to ensure that qualified candidates were admitted into the faculty.

This, he said, was with a view to ensuring that required personnel and facilities needed for providing comprehensive special education for special learners were provided in the faculty.

He explained that the faculty was doing everything possible to ensures that students with special needs were assisted to realise their educational ambition to live a fulfilled life. (NAN)