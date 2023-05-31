Kaduna Governor pledges improved crime fight in maiden Security Meeting

The newly sworn-in Governor of Kaduna State, Senator Uba Sani has chaired the maiden Security Council Meeting of his administration pledging total commitment to providing logistics support to security agencies in order to enable them carry out their duties effectively.



This was contained in a media statement signed by the Chief Press Secretary to the Governor, Muhammad Lawal Shehu on Wednesday.

The Governor expressed concern and reiterated the fact that safety and security is a major plank of his administration’s 7-Point Agenda and urged Heads of Security Agencies to facilitate and or organize an all – inclusive SECURITY SUMMIT with a view to promoting community engagement and creation of public enlightenment on public safety and security.



On their part, the Heads of Security Agencies assured the Governor of their total commitment to the restoration of peace in troubled areas, particularly the 8 frontline Local Government Areas and beyond, while sustaining deployments across the state.



The meeting received briefings on security challenges arising from banditry activities, kidnapping, communal disputes, phone snatching, looming threat of fuel shortages, gang fight (sara suka) and the prolonged power shortage in Ahmadu University, Zaria.



In attendance at the Security Council were Heads of the following Security Agencies: Nigerian Army, Nigeria Police Force, Nigerian Air Force, Department of State Services, Nigerian Navy School of Armament Technology, Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC) and the Kaduna State Vigilance Service (KADVS).



The meeting finally resolved to use the Mandate Ministries, Departments and Agencies (MDAs) to intensify citizens engagement so as to sensitize the public on the fuel subsidy removal as well as for government to engage the labour unions like NLC, TUC, PENGASSAN, IPMAN and Tanker Drivers on the fuel subsidy removal.



The meeting also resolved that State Government should mediate and bring about amicable resolution of the lingering power issue between Ahmadu Bello University, Zaria and KEDCO to ensure peaceful and conducive learning environment.