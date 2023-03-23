Kaduna Governor-elect will unify residents for inclusive development – NGO

By Philip Yatai

Campaign for Democracy, a non-governmental Organisation (NGO) says Sen. Uba Sani, Kaduna State Governor-elect will unify residents of the state for inclusive development.

Its National President, Mr Abdul Bako, who stated this in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Thursday in Kaduna, noted that residents of the state have been divided along religious and ethnic lines.

“The distinguished Senator and now Governor-elect, Mr Uba Sani, that I know since 1993, will unify Kaduna citizens into one united family.

“He will equally bring more growth and development to the state.

He expressed optimism that Sani would consolidate on the achievements of the Gov. Nasir El-Rufai administration by setting the state on the path of sustainable development.

He called on residents of the state to engage themselves in the governance process and contribute their quoter, saying “we expect them to always hold government accountable.

“You have played your part during the election processes by voting for the candidates of your choice.

“Now that the winners have been declared and the election over, it is time we channel our energy on how the government will be responsible and responsive to our yearnings and aspirations through delivery of quality services.

“All we need to do as citizens is to engage and actively participate in the governance process to enjoy more dividends of democracy,” Bako said.

NAN reports that the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has recently declared Sen. Uba Sani of the All Progressives Congress (APC) as the winner of the governorship election in which he polled 730,002 votes to defeat his closest contender, Ashiru Kudan of PDP, who garnered 719,196 votes. (NAN)