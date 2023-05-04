Kaduna Governor-elect rejoices with journalists, pledges sustained cooperation

Senator Uba Sani, the Kaduna State Governor-elect, has commended the professionalism of Nigerian journalists while pledging his administration’s sustained cooperation with the press.

In a statement issued on the World Press Freedom Day, the Kaduna Governor-elect elect said his administration would commit to providing free and safe media space in the state.

He noted that freedom of the press or freedom of the media is a fundamental principle that communication and expression through various media, including printed and electronic media, especially published materials, should be considered a right to be exercised freely.

Such freedom, he said, which implies the absence of interference from the state; would be preserved by his administration but warned that such preservation should only be sought through the constitution or other legal protection and security.

Acknowledging that the world dependency on particularly the social media today, has become phenomenal to the point where when social media giants like Facebook, Instagram and WhatsApp shut down for several hours, the whole world was impacted in more ways than one.

“It was not just our daily dose of entertainment that was affected. There are people whose businesses rely on their Facebook presence and others who received calls for jobs on WhatsApp, who went into a state of panic,” Uba Sani said.