Kaduna Gov tasks NYSC members on national unity

By Sani Idris

Gov. Uba Sani of Kaduna State has urged members of the National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) in the state, to conduct themselves in a manner that will promote national unity.

Sani made the call during the swearing-in ceremony of the 2023 Batch ‘C’ stream ‘1’ members on Tuesday in Kaduna.

Represented by Hajiya Rabi Salisu, the Commissioner for Human Services and Social Development, the governor urged the corps members to see the state as their home.

Sani further told the youths to avoid any act capable of triggering tribalism, religious extremism and violence in the state.

He stated that the NYSC scheme had remained a veritable platform for national unity and integration since its establishment.

”This scheme has provided you an opportunity to contribute your quota to the socio-economic development of Nigeria.

”I urge you to be disciplined, loyal, committed to the task of strengthening our national unity and the development of our country,” he said.

The governor assured the corps members of the state government’s commitment towards promoting their welfare and security during the service year.

Earlier, the NYSC state Coordinator, Mr Hassan Taura, said the orientation course was the first of the

four cardinal programmes of the NYSC scheme.

He noted that the orientation course was the foundation towards the success of the three other stages of the service year.

Taura said that the course was

designed to mould the corps members into highly disciplined and patriotic youths, capable of leading the country to greater heights.

”During the period, they will participate in military drills, skill acquisition and entrepreneurship, development training,

”They will also undertake language studies, leadership and martial arts trainings as well as lectures in national topical issues,” he said.

The coordinator commended the state government for its commitment towards enhancing the wekfare of corps members in the state.(NAN)

