Kaduna Gov. Sani assents to N458bn budget for 2024 fiscal year



Gov. Uba Sani of Kaduna State has assented to the state’s N458 billion budget for the 2024 fiscal year, following its passage by the State House of Assembly.

Sani said while signing the budget into law that N318,8 billion was voted for capital expenditure while N139,4 billion was pegged for recurrent expenditure.

He said that the figures represented a capital to recurrent ratio of 69.57 per cent to 30.43 per cent.

The governor said that the 2024 budget was designed to bring development closer to the people of Kaduna State,

“The 2024 Budget of “Rural Transformation for Inclusive Development” will bridge the gap between the rural and urban areas,” Sani said.

The governor said that the budget would revitalise the state’s rural economies, promote social inclusion, address the gaps in infrastructure and human capital, boost agriculture and food security, ensure safety and secure citizens’ investments.

“For us to achieve the objectives of the 2024 budget, all hands must be on deck. MDAs and government owned enterprises must brace up and fashion effective strategies that will enable them to improve on their revenue generation efforts.

“The reinvigorated Kaduna State Internal Revenue Service (KADIRS) has an important role to play in the effective implementation of the 2024 budget. KADIRS must sustain the current momentum of our revenue generation drive.

“I would like to thank the Planning and Budget Commission and all those who worked around the clock to produce the 2024 Appropriation Bill that I am signing today.

“I call on our dear citizens to give us their full support and cooperation as we commence the implementation of the 2024 Budget.

”These are challenging times. It is in challenging times that the indomitable spirit of the people is called to action. We are determined to lead our people to a brighter future. We shall succeed because the people of Kaduna State are resourceful and resilient,” he said.

Sani also appreciated the State House of Assembly, for the expeditious consideration and passage of the Appropriation Bill, describing their action as testimony of their commitment to the progress and development of Kaduna state.

In his remarks, acting Speaker of the assembly, Henry Danjuma-Magaji, said they considered speedy passage of the bill to enable the government to deliver the dividend of democracy to the people of the state.

He expressed confidence the governor has the zeal and determination to fully implement the appropriation law.(NAN)

By Hussaina Yakubu

