Kaduna: GOC inaugurates projects in 2 Battalion

The General Officer Commanding (GOC) 1 Division Nigerian Army Kaduna, Maj.-Gen. Valentine Okoro, on Wednesday inaugurated a remodelled Regimentatal Sergeant Major’s (RSM) house in 2 Battalion.

Okoro also inaugurated solar-powered boreholes, street lights, and the battalion’s headquarters gate domiciled within Ribadu Cantonment, part of the 1 Division Nigerian Army, Kaduna Area of Responsibility.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN), reports that the battalion’s headquarters’s gate was named after the GOC.

Speaking during the event , the GOC said the corporate history of the service would be incomplete without that of 2 battalion being the second oldest Regiment in the Nigerian Army.

He, therefore, said the battalion has been critical in the sequence in the developmental events and landmark achievements that characterised the Nigerian Army since inception.

He said that the inauguration of the projects was in line with the Chief of Army Staff’s committment to the welfare of personnel and their families.

The GOC commended the officers for their hard work and dedication in discharging their constitutional duties.

He urged them to continue discharging their duties diligently, while reassuring them of the division’s support and that of the Chief of Army Staff in keeping up to their responsibilities.

Earlier, the Commanding Officer (CO) of the battalion, Lt.-Col. MT Nasiru, recalled that the GOC was one of the past Commanding Officers of the unit.

He said that in the GOC’s unflinching desire to promote proficiency, he has continued to support the unit indifferent ways.

“This support has manifested in various aspects of the activities of our administration and operational exigencies,”Nasiru said.

The CO thanked the GOC for his financial and moral support, while assuring him of the battalion’s continued efforts to drive his ideas in concert with the Chief of Army Staff’s command philosophy.(NAN)

