Kaduna gives incentives, insurance for Health Workers

Kaduna State Government will pay daily incentives to frontline health workers and will provide them additional insurance coverage for death and disability, the Commissioner of Health, Dr Amina Mohammed Baloni has disclosed.

In a statement issued on Saturday, the Commissioner further said that ‘’government has also approved a monthly incentive of 10% of net pay for other health workers in public hospitals and primary health centres.’’

According to Dr Baloni, High risk staff to receive a compensation of N15,000 per day, while Medium risk staff will receive N10,000 per day and Low risk staff to receive N5,000 per day.

The statement also said that ‘’the insurance package includes death benefit of N5m, disability benefit of N2.5m and Covid-19 infection cover of N100,000 daily for 10 days.’’

‘’ This package has been enhanced from the initial set of benefits kindly donated by Leadway Assurance. Kaduna State Government is paying additional premiums to increase the assured sum for death and disability to the amounts stated above,’’ she said.

The Commissioner further said that the Occupational Safety Incentive takes effect from April 2020.

The Commissioner said that government acknowledges and commends its health workers for their dedication and professionalism in the efforts to contain and manage Covid-19.

Dr Baloni pointed out that Governor Nasir El-Rufai ‘’has also paid personal tribute to the medical professionals from the Ministry of Health, Barau Dikko Teaching Hospital and Ahmadu Bello University Teaching Hospitals who successfully treated him when he was infected by Covid-19. ‘’