Kaduna gas explosion: Buhari mourns death of atomic energy chairman, others

President Muhammadu Buhari has expressed deep sadness over the gas explosion which led to the death of the Chairman, Nigeria Atomic Energy Commission, Professor Simon Mallam, his son and three others at Sabon Tasha area of Kaduna on Saturday.

Reacting to the incident, President Buhari said: “I am deeply touched by this unfortunate incident that claimed the lives of Professor Simon Mallam, his son and others.

“The death of the erudite Professor has robbed Nigeria of a great scientist whose services were acutely needed at a time we are increasing emphasis on science and technology for development.

“I extend my heartfelt sympathy to his family and those of other victims of the gas explosion. May God comfort these families and give them the fortitude to bear the loss,” Buhari added, according to a statement signed by Presidential Spokesman, Garba Shehu.