Kaduna: FRSC records 350 road traffic crashes in 7 months

September 3, 2021 Favour Lashem Anti-corruption,Governance,Election Project 0



Federal Corps (FRSC), Kaduna State Sector Command, says it recorded 350 Road Crashes (RTC) from January to July 2021, in state.

Sector Commander, Hafiz Mohammed, told News of Nigeria (NAN) in Kaduna that a total of 2,874 persons were involved in road crashes within the under review.

According to him, 198 persons were injured 110 persons died in crashes.

He explained that most of crashes were caused by over speeding, over loading, use of old tyres and night travel.

“FRSC is committed towards achieving set objectives in line with Corporate Strategic Goals of Corps,” Mohammed said.

Mohammed said command would continue to improve on awareness and enforcement of traffic rules and regulations to reduce road crushes to barest minimum. (NAN)

