Kaduna: FRSC prosecutes 1,108 traffic offenders in August

September 14, 2021 Favour Lashem Anti-corruption,Governance,Election Project 0



The Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC), Kaduna State Sector Command, said it prosecuted 1,108 traffic offenders in the month of August, 2021.The Sector Commander, Mr Hafiz Mohammed told the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Tuesday in Kaduna that those prosecuted were arrested during a special intervention patrol.

He explained that the special intervention patrol was to stem traffic infractions on highways, and the attendant fatalities and life-threatening injuries.According to him, the 1,108 offenders were prosecuted for committing 1, 220 offences.“The most prevalent offences within this period were seat belt and number plate violations, expired  tyres, speed limit device violation, riding motorcycle without helmet, overloading  and drivers license violation, others,” Mohammed said.


NPower

The sector commander said the special intervention patrol was part of strategies put in place command to end road within the state.Mohammed said other areas of during the special patrols, that will be held periodically, include; rickety vehicles, shattered windscreen and driving with one headlight or nonfunctional break lights because of the rainy season.

He said that the command would on road safety awareness and enforcement of traffic rules and to reduce road to the barest minimum.The sector commander cautioned motorists to always comply with traffic rules and regulations, stressing that any violation would not be tolerated.“

FRSC is committed to achieving its set objectives in line with the 2021, Corporate Strategic Goals of the Corps,” Mohammed said. (NAN)

Tags: , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , ,