Kaduna: FRSC convicts 262 traffic offenders in 8 months

The Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC), Kaduna State Sector Command, says it has convicted no fewer than 262 traffic offenders from January to August in the state.

The Sector Commander, Mr Hafiz Muhammad, disclosed this in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Monday in Kaduna.

Muhammad said that seven mobile courts across the state carried out the 262 convictions while 19 others were discharged.

He said that 75 out of them were convicted for driving licence violation; 48 for overloading; 42 for seat-belt violation; 39 for failure to Install Speed limiting devices in their vehicles and 30 for driving with scattered

windscreens.