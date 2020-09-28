Kaduna: FRSC convicts 262 traffic offenders in 8 months

September 28, 2020 Favour Lashem Defence, News, Security 0



Share the news

The Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC), Kaduna State Sector Command, says it has convicted no fewer than 262 traffic offenders from January to August in the state.
The Sector Commander, Mr Hafiz Muhammad, disclosed this in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Monday  in Kaduna.
Muhammad said  that seven mobile courts across  the  state  carried out the 262 convictions  while 19  others were discharged.
He said that 75  out of them were convicted  for  driving  licence violation;  48 for overloading; 42 for seat-belt violation; 39 for  failure to Install Speed limiting devices in their vehicles  and  30 for driving with scattered
windscreens.
Others were convicted for other offences, he said.
Muhammad, however, called on motorists to avoid  speeding, over loading and drunk driving  but that they should observe all the protocols of COVID¬19.
The sector commander also  called on passengers not to allow drivers to over load their vehicles or indulge in  speeding, for their own safety..
He also urged drivers and passengers to comply with the post COVID-19 safety guidelines as the sector would  continue  its  operation against  violators.(NAN)

Share the news
Tags: , ,

Be the first to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.


*