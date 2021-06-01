Security agencies have reported a deadly attack on Goska community in Jema’a LGA.

Samuel Aruwan, Commissioner for internal security and Home Affairs disclosed this in a statement.

According to the reports, the armed bandits invaded the community and killed four residents.

The quartet killed were identified as Wakili Kon, Yusuf Joshua, Martha Ayuba and Lami Peter.

Also, Wakili Kon and Yusuf Joshua were attacked and killed on their farms by the assailants.

One woman, Laraba Silas, sustained gunshot injuries and was rushed to hospital.

Governor Nasir El-Rufai expressed sadness at the reports, and prayed for the repose of the souls of the residents who were brutally killed by the bandits. The Governor sent his condolences to their families, and wished the injured citizen a quick recovery.

Security patrols are ongoing in the general area, alongside investigations into the attack, Aruwan said.

