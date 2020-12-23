Kaduna, first to get  waiver for procurement of family planning commodities – ES PHC Board

The Executive secretary, Kaduna state primary health care board, Hamza Abubakar on Thursday said that Kaduna had gotten a waiver to procure family (FP)planning commodities as demands for FP commodities increases.

This development made Kaduna the first and only state to procure family planning commodities in Nigeria.

The Executive secretary, made this known during the Kaduna state primary health care board reproductive health coordinators review meeting in Kaduna.

The ES who was represented by Hamza Ibrahim ikara, Director disease prevention and control,Kaduna,stated that the state got the waiver due to its achievement in family planning.

According to him, the board had been creating awareness for families to understand the benefits of reproductive health service.

“This is why we are training and retraining of health nurses and midwives in the state.

“We have just concluded the training of 50 midwives and nurses on life saving skills which would improve the reproductive health services”, he said.

He thanked all the development partners for supporting the Kaduna state government adding that the government was in full support of Family planning.

The mentioned that the state had activated 255 health facilities which would improve improve reproductive health services and family planning in the state.

Earlier, Aminu Babangida, the programme officer,Global Initiative for Women and Children (GIWAC) PAS stated that the programme was aimed at discussing challenges facing family planning and how to increase modern. Contraceptive family planning in the state.

He noted that reproductive health coordinators from the 23 local government of the state would discuss on burning issues and the next step of action.

” If you look at the high demand from the community you discover that there is improvement in both the metropolis and rural areas.

Development Research and Project Centre (DPRC) has supported us in advocating for state procurement of family planning commodities.

The programme was organized by GIWAC-PAS with support from dPRC.