Kaduna fire service records 8 deaths, 118 fire outbreaks in 2 months

The Kaduna State Fire Service, said it recorded eight deaths from 118 fire outbreaks across the state between March and April 2022.

The Director, Mr Paul Aboi, made this known in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Kaduna on Tuesday.

According to him, 9 persons sustained various degrees of injuries in the outbreaks incidents.

He said five persons were rescued while properties worth N4.1billion were saved from the being destroyed by fire.



Aboi said the fire service within the period under review received reports of fire outbreaks in Kaduna, Zaria and Kafanchan respectively.

He said that the fire service was doing its best to reduce the incidences of fire outbreaks in the state through sensitisation of residents on fire safety measures.



“Property worth N4 billion were saved from destruction within the period while property worth N1.4 billion were destroyed,’’ he said.

Aboi blamed the fire incidents on negligence and improper installation of electrical appliances, saying that residents should be careful when handling electrical appliances.



The director commended hospitals across the state for their prompt attendance to the injured. (NAN)

