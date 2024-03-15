Kaduna Fire Service records 55 fire outbreaks in February

Mr Paul Aboi, the Director, Kaduna State Fire Service, says the agency recorded 55 fire outbreaks in February.

Aboi disclosed this in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Friday in Kaduna.

He said the incidents were from Kafanchan, Zaria and Kaduna metropolitan areas.

Aboi said that four persons sustained injuries while property worth N1 billion were destroyed by fire during the period.

“The service also responded to two incidents of well accidents rescuing three persons within the state,” he said.

He said fortunately, there was no loss of lives or injuries from the incidents.

The said that the agency was upgrading its fire trucks to ensure prompt service delivery.

He advised the general public to handle fire with care. (NAN)

By Ezra Musa