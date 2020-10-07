Kaduna fire service records 54 fire outbreaks, 9 deaths in August, September

The Kaduna State Fire Service on Wednesday said it recorded 54 fire outbreaks and nine deaths from August to September ending.

The Director of the Service, Mr Paul Aboi, told the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Kaduna that its personnel within the period rescued 14 persons unhurt in fire incidents while 17 others sustained different degrees of injury.

He attributed the fire incidents to carelessness, misuse of electrical equipment, cooking gas explosion among others.

Aboi said most of the fire incidents recorded occurred in Kaduna, the state capital; Zaria and Kafanchan.

He, however, said that the fire service was able to arrive at most of the scene of fire incidents promptly due to good road network constructed by the state government.

” I want to commend residents of the state for not attacking fire trucks when they arrive to put out fires,” the fire chief said.