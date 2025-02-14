Kaduna Fire Service records 37 fire outbreaks in January

The Kaduna State Fire Service said it had recorded 37 fire outbreaks and saved property worth N400 million across the state in January.

By Ezra Musa

The Kaduna State Fire Service said it had recorded 37 fire outbreaks and saved property worth N400 million across the state in January.

Mr Paul Aboi, the Director of the State Fire Service, disclosed this in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Friday in Kaduna.

He said that the recorded cases affected residential houses, shops and fuel stations.

Aboi said that two persons lost their lives during the incidents while men of the service rescued one person with four others who sustained injuries.

“Two persons lost their lives, while property worth N196 million were destroyed by fire,” he said.

The director said that properties worth N400 million were also saved during the period under review.

“I will use this opportunity to draw the general public’s attention to handling fire with care to avoid fire incidents, especially during this harmattan period.”

Earlier, Usman Mazadu, the Executive Secretary, Kaduna State Emergency Management Agency, called on the residents to provide enough ventilation in their various houses when cooking with gas.

He advised that gas cylinders should be kept outside the house, and called on all stakeholders to join hands in checking activities of illegal gas stations. (NAN)