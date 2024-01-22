Kaduna fire service records 325 fire outbreaks, 12 deaths in 2023

The Kaduna State Fire Service said it recorded 325 fire outbreaks and 12 deaths in 2023.

Mr Paul Aboi, Director, fire service, who disclosed this to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Monday in Kaduna.

He said the incidents were from Kafanchan, Zaria and Kaduna metropolitan areas.

Aboi said that the service rescued 17 persons while 26 others sustained injuries from the incidents.

“The Service saved property worth about N6.5 billion from destruction while property worth N3.5 billion was destroyed within the period under review,’’ he said.

The director listed the causes of the fires to include bush burning, carelessness and improper use of electrical appliances.

Aboi revealed that the service was making efforts to reduce fire outbreaks by unveiling a comprehensive initiative on fire prevention, inspection and embarking on the renewal of fire safety certificates across business premises in the state.

“Although we cannot totally eradicate fire outbreaks, we are trying to minimise them, and also the negative effects on people and the economy.

He encouraged the public to take necessary precautions and reach out to the fire service in case of any outbreak.(NAN)

By Ezra Musa

