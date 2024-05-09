Kaduna fire service records 2 deaths, 81 fire incidents in 2 months

The Kaduna State Fire Service said it recorded two deaths from 81 fire outbreaks across the state between March and April 2024.

Paul Aboi, the service’s director, made this known in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Kaduna on Thursday.

According to him, two persons died while three persons sustained various degrees of injuries in the outbreaks.

Aboi said the fire service within the period under review received reports of fire outbreaks in Kaduna, Zaria and Kafanchan respectively.

He said that the fire service was doing its best to reduce the incidences of fire outbreaks in the state through sensitisation of residents on fire safety measures.

“Property worth N10 billion was saved from destruction within the period while property worth N2 billion were destroyed,’’ he said.

The director commended hospitals across the state for their prompt attendance to the victims(NAN)

By Ezra Musa