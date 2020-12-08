Kaduna: Fire service records 115 cases, 25 deaths in 2 months

The Kaduna State Fire Service on Tuesday said it recorded 115 fire outbreaks and 25 deaths in the months of October and November this year.
Director of the Service, Mr Paul Aboi, disclosed this in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Kaduna.
Aboi said the service, within the period rescued 27 persons unhurt in fire incidents while 41 others sustained different degrees of injury.
The director also revealed that quick response of the service was able to save properties worth N2 billion from the 115 fire outbreaks.
According to him, harmattan is the peak period for fire outbreaks as a result of reckless handling of fire agents.
He said the service was on massive sensitisation to ensure that fire outbreaks were brought under control.
He went further that “Our quick response to fire outbreak issues is dependent on how fast the office is notified.
“People should get our emergency numbers and call us during fire outbreaks.
“It is safer to call us than drive all the way to the office,’’ he said.
Aboi advised business premises; especially eateries and Suya spots to put off all electrical appliances at close of business stem. (NAN)
Leave a Reply