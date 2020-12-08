Kaduna: Fire service records 115 cases, 25 deaths in 2 months

The Kaduna State Fire Service on Tuesday said it recorded 115 fire outbreaks and 25 deaths in the months of October and November this year.

Director of the Service, Mr Paul Aboi, disclosed this in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Kaduna.

Aboi said the service, within the period rescued 27 persons unhurt in fire incidents while 41 others sustained different degrees of injury.

The director also revealed that quick response of the service was able to save properties worth N2 billion from the 115 fire outbreaks.