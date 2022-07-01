Kaduna FIDA officials investigating ‘sexual harassment’, end up settling ‘love’ dispute

Officials of Federation of Women Lawyers (FIDA), Kaduna chapter, who rushed to a man’s residence to investigate complaints of ‘sexual harassment’, were taken aback to discover that it was a case of ‘love affair’ getting awry.

Narrating the incident to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Kaduna on Friday, Hauwa Abdullahi, FIDA Publicity Secretary, said a young lady (name withheld) had lodged complaints of ‘sexual harassment’ against her neighbour, a married man.

Abdullahi said because of the serious nature of the allegations, FIDA delegation decided to fish out the culprit for necessary action, only to end up settling a quarrel bordering on love affair.

“The lady leveled allegations of sexual molestation, claiming that the man had been stalking her after she decided to pull out of a relationship due to his marital status.

“ Considering that FIDA does not take such issues lightly, we decided to visit the man and get his own side of the story, only to discover that the two were having romantic relationship, which later went sour.

“The man (name withheld) told us that he was having a romantic relationship with the complainant, aged 20, who is his neighbour, insisting that he never forced himself on her.

“There was no clear proof that the complainant had been sexually molested, as such we ended up advising them to stop meddling in the the affairs of each other.

NAN reports that the FIDA officials had on Wednesday, paid a courtesy call on the staff of NAN Northwest Zonal Headquarters, and had hinted that they were heading to a house to investigate complaints of alleged sexual abuse.(NAN)

Share this:

Tweet

Telegram

Print



WhatsApp

