Kaduna expands coverage, scope of TV/Radio teaching programme

The Kaduna Government says it has increased the coverage and scope of its Television and Radio teaching programme, to reach many students and pupils across the state.

The Permanent Secretary, Ministry of Education, Mrs. Phoebe Yayi, stayed this while reacting to calls by relevant stakeholders for the government to increase coverage of the programme.

The state government had on April 6, commenced a television and radio teaching programme for students during the lockdown occasioned by the Coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic.

Yayi told NAN on Tuesday in Kaduna that the coverage had been expanded to virtually all television and radio stations in the state.

She added that plans had been concluded to expand the scope from the initial focus on final year secondary school students, to cover the rest of the classes.

According to her, the scope and coverage for primary schools will also be expanded from Jolly Phonics, which teaches pupils how to read and write, to other subjects.

”What we have done so far is to increase the number of television and radio stations airing the programme, which has significantly increased our reach to pupils and students across the state.

”We have engaged virtually all the media stations in Kaduna state, such that those without television can listen to the programme on radio, which they can also listen to through mobile phones with radio facilities.

”We are currently on radio and television stations of the Kaduna State Media Corporation (KSMC), DITV, Alheri radio, National Television Authority, Federal Radio Corporation, Karama radio, Nagarta radio, and Vision FM.

”We are also on Salama radio, which covers most parts of Southern Kaduna,” she added.

The permanent secretary noted that due to the expanded coverage, the ministry had been receiving feedbacks from parents in Abuja, Katsina, Nasarawa, Kwara, Niger, Plateau, Zamfara, Bauchi and Yobe States.

She added that the lessons were also being uploaded in the ministry’s You Tube channel, Ministry of Education Kaduna State, for student to download and study.

”Also, at the end of every lesson, teachers provide their phone numbers and give assignments for the students to ask questions, make comments and observation, as well as discuss assignments.

”For a robust engagement, we will soon be holing live television and radio programmes once a week, to get direct link with students to address their questions, assignments and other concerns,” Yayi said. (NAN)