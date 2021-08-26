Kaduna evacuates students from Jos

The Kaduna State Scholarship and Loans has evacuated students of the state origin studying in University of Jos and other institutions in Plateau State.

The Executive Secretary of the board, Malam Hassan Rilwan disclosed statement on Thursday.

According to the Executive Secretary, the evacuation was concluded last weekend the state government’s directives all students of Kaduna State trapped should be evacuated in view of the security in state.

Malam Hassan said that “87 students were evacuated on Friday, August 20, 2021 by security agencies under the supervision of the and have since reunited with their families.”

The Executive Secretary promised scholarship and Loans shall continue to proactive in such kind of volatile situations and assured Kaduna State citizens of its commitment to securing the of the state’s students in Plateau State and elsewhere.

“The also noted the support it received from the Senator representing Kaduna Central, Senator Uba Sani who assisted immensely in the evacuation of the students,” the statement added.

