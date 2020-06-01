Kaduna ends second phase of palliatives distribution

Share the news













Kaduna State Government has ended the second phase of the distribution of relief materials to low income earners and vulnerable people, as almost all the 14 Local Governments that were not covered in the first phase have benefitted.

A press statement issued by the Secretary to Kaduna State Government, Malam Balarabe Abbas Lawal on Sunday said that only Birnin Gwari and Kubau local governments are yet to distributed its palliatives but the food items have arrived Council headquarters.

Malam Balarabe who is also the Chairman of COVID-19 Relief Distribution Committee, pointed out that ‘’the second phase minimised human discretion in the distribution exercise, which made it more objective and less rancorous.’’

‘’The list of benefitting households was drawn up from multiple data bases like the Federal Government’s Social Investment Programme and data from telecommunication companies, detailing individuals who recharge less than N100 per month in that locality.

‘’Likewise, the Ministry of Health which had earlier distributed mosquito nets to people from the lowest rung of society, provided data of vulnerable and needy people,’’ he added.

The Secretary to the State Government also said that all the lists were further scrutinised and harmonised by Cluster Committees across the 32,000 Clusters in the 14 Local Governments.

‘’The Cluster Committees comprised two women, an Islamic cleric and a Christian clergy as well as a Councillor per cluster. In communities that are somewhat religiously homogenous, the faith-based representatives on the Cluster Committee reflected the two dominant sects of the religion in the area,’’ he said.

According to Malam Balarabe, ‘’benefitting households were given coupons which they present before receipt of their package, to ensure proper record keeping and accountability.’’

The statement further said that the coupons contain the names, addresses and telephone numbers of beneficiaries.

‘’ In all, 32,000 households benefitted from the exercise and each household got a package which comprised a 10 kg bag of rice or spaghetti, 10 kg bag of semovita or Gari, 5 kg bag of beans and one carton of noodles, including one 3 kg of vegetable oil,’’ he said.

Malam Balarabe said that ‘’the market value of all the food items is N11,000 per package and they were put in white Kaduna State Government branded sacks to avoid confusion.’’

The Secretary to the State Government listed the benefitting local governments as Lere, Kudan, Giwa and Soba Area Councils.

‘’Others are Kubau, Ikara, Makarfi, Kauru and Kajuru, including , Sanga and Zangon Kataf as well as Kagarko and Jaba Local Governments,’’ he further said.

Related