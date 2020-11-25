Kaduna Electric to Train 2000 Youth on Meter Installation

The Management of Kaduna Electricity Distribution Company has concluded plan to train 2000 youth through third party vendors on meter installation and other technical services.

The Managing Director/CEO of the Company, Engr. Garba Haruna stated this today in Birnin Kebbi at the official flag off of the National Mass Metering Programme in the state.

He disclosed the Electricity Distribution Company shall work with the accredited Meter Asset Providers of the Company to empower youth in their franchise with skills on meter installation and basic technical skills on house wiring, installations of electrical equipment, etc.

”Beside addressing the issue of estimated billing, the Company shall use the National Mass Metering Programme to create 2000 indirect jobs through the accredited Meter Assets Providers”, he said.

He stated that as part of the corporate social responsibility of the Company, it shall continue to create the enabling environment for youth to develop their potentialities.

”We have so far kept faith with our promise and shall remain committed until our State and our region attain a prosperous economic status and surmounts her security challenges by engaging our teaming youth on productive ventures”, he stated.

Goodwill messages were received from traditional and religious leaders.