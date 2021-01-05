Kaduna Electric promises improved services this year

The Kaduna Electric on Tuesday promised to improve service delivery to its customers this new year.

Mr Yusuf Abubakar, Chairman, Kaduna Electric Board of Directors, made the promise in his New Year Message to staff and other stakeholders in the power sector in its franchise states.

Abubakar thanked the staff for their sacrifice and resilience during the past year and noted that 2020 was full of challenges for the company.

He noted that COVID-19 pandemic took a toll on everyone and applauded his staff for ensuring that Kaduna Electric did its utmost to live up to its customers expectations.

He urged all the staff to redouble their efforts this year by providing excellent services to the customers.

“The outgone year also brought to the fore security challenges the company faced in some of its franchise states.

“The spate of banditry and kidnappings in these states have severely hampered the company’s operations”, the chair said.

He prayed that a lasting solution would be found to the security challenges in this year.

Abubakar also commended the Nigerian Electricity Regulatory Commission, the governments in the franchise states the Federal Government for their efforts in providing the needed support that ensured that the power sector remained viable. (NAN)