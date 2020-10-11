Kaduna Electric MD urges Zazzau residents to rally round new Emir

Mr Garba Haruna, the Managing Director of Kaduna Electricity Distribution Company, has felicitated with the new Emir of Zazzau, Alhaji Ahmed Bamalli, on his appointment to the throne.

Haruna, in a statement on Sunday in Kaduna, described the new emir as a seasoned administrator and a sound technocrat whose wealth of experience would boost Nigeria’s quest for national unity and development.

He said that the appointment was well deserved and called on the good people of the emirate to rally round the monarch to enable him meet their aspirations.

Haruna appealed to the emir to bring his profound knowledge and experience to bear in promoting peaceful and harmonious co-existence among the various groups in the emirate and the entire Kaduna State.

“Given Bamali’s vast knowledge and wealth of experience, I am confident that the emirate and the whole of Kaduna State will soon experience great socio-economic transformation,” he said.

He prayed to Almighty Allah to endow the Emir with wisdom, grace and patience to lead his people to greatness. (NAN)