Kaduna Electric MD Turbaned Garkuwan Kabi

November 4, 2021 Favour Lashem 



 Managing Director of Kaduna Electric,  Engr. Garba Haruna,  will be turbaned Garkuwan Kabi on Friday, November 5th. 


 turbaning ceremony is expected to be performed by  Emir of Argungu, Alhaji Samaila Mohammad Mera,  at his palace in Argungu, Kebbi State. 


As part of events to mark the auspicious ceremony , a football match between  Football Club and a Kebbi selected side.  Garkuwan Kabi Foundation will also be official launched in addition to other activities. 


A statement issued by  said: "This honour bestowed upon our Managing Director by  Argungu Emirate is a  to his unwavering service to  Emirate and  people of Kebbi State. 


"He haswithout doubt stamped his mark in  positive trajectory that Argungu Emirate has embarked on under the guidance of his Royal Highness, the Emir of Argungu.  


"His numerous humanitarian interventions have helped uplift the socio-economic being of Kabawa and the  as a whole. As Garkuwan Kabi we are convinced he will do even much more.
