Kaduna Electric MD Turbaned Garkuwan Kabi

The Managing Director of Kaduna Electric, Engr. Garba Haruna, will be turbaned Garkuwan Kabi on Friday, November 5th. The turbaning ceremony is expected to be performed by the Emir of Argungu, Alhaji Samaila Mohammad Mera, at his palace in Argungu, Kebbi State. As part of events to mark the auspicious ceremony , a football match between Kaduna Electric Football Club and a Kebbi selected side. The Garkuwan Kabi Foundation will also be official launched in addition to other activities. A statement issued by Kaduna Electric said: "This honour bestowed upon our Managing Director by the Argungu Emirate is a testimony to his unwavering service to the Emirate and the people of Kebbi State. "He haswithout doubt stamped his mark in the positive trajectory that Argungu Emirate has embarked on under the guidance of his Royal Highness, the Emir of Argungu. "His numerous humanitarian interventions have helped uplift the socio-economic being of Kabawa and the state as a whole. As Garkuwan Kabi we are convinced he will do even much more.

