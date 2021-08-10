Kaduna Electric launches mobile app

The Kaduna Electric says it had launched a mobile application to enable its customers carry out transactions from the comfort of their homes and offices.

Abdulazeez Abdullahi, the company’s Head, Corporate Communications, said this in a statement on Tuesday in Kaduna.

He stated that the mobile App, named KE- Customer App, had a unique feature of working on both android and IOS devices.

“Another advantage of the new App is that customers do not get charged a ‘Convenience Fee’ for transactions done on it.

“Through the App, customers can pay their postpaid bills, buy electricity token and lodge complaints,” he said.

He added that customers could also pay penalty for various electricity related offences such as meter bypass, loss of revenue and energy theft.

Abdullahi explained that customers would be regularly informed through the app and they would receive updates as well as notifications on the company’s operations.

He said it was an additional electronic payment channel to the existing ones like ‘buypower’ and ‘irecharge’ that were available on the Google Play Store. (NAN)

