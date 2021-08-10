Kaduna Electric launches mobile app

August 10, 2021 Favour Lashem



The Kaduna says it had launched a mobile application enable its carry out transactions from the comfort of their homes and offices.

Abdulazeez Abdullahi, the company’ Head, Corporate Communications, said this in a statement Tuesday in Kaduna.

He stated that the mobile App, named KE- Customer App, had a unique feature of working both android and IOS devices.

“Another advantage of the App is that do not get charged a ‘Convenience Fee’ for transactions done it.

“Through the App, can pay their postpaid bills, buy electricity token and lodge complaints,” he said.

He added that customers could also pay penalty for various electricity offences such as meter bypass, loss of revenue and energy .

Abdullahi explained that customers would be regularly informed through the app and they would receive updates as well as notifications on the company’ operations.

He said it was an additional electronic payment channel the existing ones like ‘buypower’ and ‘irecharge’ that were available on the Play Store. ()

