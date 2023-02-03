Kaduna Electric: Impostor bags Six Months Imprisonment

A Chief Magistrate Court in Birnin Kebbi, Kebbi State has sentence one Bashar Muhammad Bunza to six months imprisonment for criminal breach of trust, obtaining money under false pretense and imper

The convict was arrested by the operatives of Nigerian Security and Civil Defense Corps (NSCDC) for parading himself to Customers of Kaduna Electric as a staff of the Company and collecting bills payment for his personal use.

The First Information Report stated that Bashar was apprehended by some

customers in go-slow area, Birnin-Kebbi where he collected the sum of ₦10,000 from one customer in the area called Usman Umar and could

neither provide evidence of payment no account for the money.

The operatives of the NSCDC who arrested him later referred the matter to NSCDC Division, Makerar Gandu, Birnin Kebbi for further investigation and later charged him before the Chief Magistrate Court One, Birnin-Kebbi for breach of trust, obtaining money under false pretense and impersonation contrary to section 132 of the Penal Code, law of

Kebbi State 1999.

He pleaded guilty of the crimes and was sentence to six months imprisonment each with the option of ₦100,000 fine and also to pay the sum of ₦10,000 as compensation to the victim. The sentences are to run concurrently.

Reacting to the judgement, Kaduna Electric’s Head of Corporate Communication, Abdulazeez Abdullahi, welcomed to sentencing and said it would serve as a deterrent to others.

He called on member of the public to help Security agencies and the company with relevant information in order to arrest criminals bent on sabotaging efficient power supply efforts in its franchise.