Kaduna Electric Impersonator Arraigned in Sokoto

A Kaduna Electric Impersonator, one Nura Yusuf, popularly known as Nura Mayana, was arraigned in a Sokoto Magistrates court today (23/2/2021).

Nura, was apprehended for collecting money from the customers of the company by men of the Nigerian Police.

The accused was arraigned before Chief Magistrate Fatima Hassan of Court 3, Arkila, Sokoto for the offences of impersonation and extortion where he pleaded not guilty.

He was however, granted bail subject to the fulfillment of the following conditions: a reasonable surety who must be a resident within the jurisdiction of the court.

The surety must deposit his recent passport with the registry of the court, with the sum of fifty thousand naira bail bond.

The case is adjourned to 11th March 2021 for further hearing.

Commenting on the matter, Kaduna Electric’s Head of Corporate Communication, Abdulazeez Abdullahi, said Nura has been a serial offender who has managed to escape prosecution.

He said however that the company will work diligently to ensure he face the wrath of the law this time. He advised customers to desist from making payments to persons who are not bona-fide staff of Kaduna Electric.

“Customers should ensure they go and pay their bills themselves and if they must pay to a staff, the must present his identification card and provide a receipt for payments made”, he said.