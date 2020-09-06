Kaduna Electric explains new service based tariff

Kaduna Electric has begun implementation of the new service based tariff approved by the Nigerian Electricity Regulatory Commission (NERC).

It said in a statement issued by its Head, Corporate Communication, Abdulazeez Abdullahi, that the new tariff regime is not a blanket increase but tied to improved hours of power supply and a more efficient service delivery.

The company said it is also working closely with the Meter Asset Providers in its franchise to ensure speedy deployment of meters as directed by the federal government.

Under the service based tariff, feeders from where customers receive power supply to their neighbourhoods have been categorised into Bands A to E with the tariff increase in descending order.

According to the statement, Kaduna Electric said, customers under Band A who will enjoy a minimum of 20 hours of power supply are expected to pay N56 per kilowatt hour while customers on Band B with minimum 16 hours supply shall pay N54 per Kilowatt hour.

Customers on Band C who will be enjoying not less than 12 hours of supply shall pay N50 per Kilowatt hour. The tariff increase for customers who fall under Bands D and E have been frozen until further from the regulator.

It said customers with prepaid meters shall see the new tariff reflected in their tokens while the new tariff for post paid customers shall reflect in the next billing cycle.

The company assured its esteemed customers that barring circumstances beyond its control, it will do its utmost to ensure compliance with the service levels, urging customers to endeavour to setttle thier bills promptly and avoid all forms of energy theft.