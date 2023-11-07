Kaduna Electric Dismisses 39 Staff

The Management of Kaduna Electric has announced that 39 staff were last month dismissed from the company for various offences which were in breach of the company’s employee policy.

It said in a statement issued by the company’s Head of Corporate Communication, Abdulazeez Abdullahi, that the offences range from misappropriation of company funds, fraudulent practices, unauthorised access and abscondment.

The statement said the offences were in breach of the revised employee conditions of service which was recently endorsed by the national leadership of the two in-house labour unions and the Management led by the Managing Director/CEO, Yusuf Usman Yahaya.

Kaduna Electric said the action of the dismissed staff had adverse effects on the company’s fortunes and needed to be checked. According to the statement, Management seriously frowns at all manner of fraudulent activities perpetrated by staff and would act decisively by punishing all those caught.

While hoping that the dismissal will serve as a deterrent to others, Kaduna Electric advised customers to desist from transacting any business conniving with fraudulent persons to shortchange the company as this hampers its ability to meet its obligations to the electricity market.

