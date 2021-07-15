Kaduna Electric condoles with KDSG over demise of former Deputy Governor

The Managing Director of Kaduna Electric,  Engr. Garba Haruna has condoled with the Governor of Kaduna State,  Malam Nasir Ahmed Elrufai over the death of the state’s former Deputy Governor,  Arc. Barnabas Yusuf Bala Bantex. In a condolence letter to the Governor, Engr. Garba described the late deputy governor as a quintessential gentleman who will be sorely missed.

The letter reads: “On behalf of the Board, Management and staff of Kaduna Electricity Distribution Company, I wish to send our heartfelt to you, the Government and entire people of Kaduna State over the passing of your former Deputy, Arc. Barnabas Bala Yusuf Bantex.

“The late Arc. Barnabas was a quintessential gentleman and a man who strove to promote peaceful coexistence the diverse people of Kaduna State during his lifetime.

“His enormous to the socio-economic development of Kaduna State – as an administrator, a  politician and a private citizen – which he will be fondly remembered stands him out the great people of the state.

“I pray God Almighty grants him eternal rest and gives his family and the people of Kaduna State the fortitude to bear this irreplaceable loss”.

