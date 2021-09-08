Kaduna Electric bans relocation of prepaid meters by customers

 Kaduna Electricity Distribution Company has banned relocation of prepaid meters by customers moving to new locations.


company’ Head, Corporate Communications, Mr Abdulazeez Abdullahi, said in a statement issued in Kaduna Wednesday that customers intending to relocate such meters must obtain authorisation from company.

Abdullahi added that company would take the of installing meter for customer at new location at no cost.

management of Kaduna Electric hereby informs its valued customers that transfer of energy meters from originally installed location to another location is prohibited.

“Any customer moving to a new location, area or community should only notify company and a new meter would be allocated and installed at new location,“ he stated.

He explained that measure was taken to curb menace of meter theft and unauthorised movement of meters.

spokesman said this had often resulted in customers being defrauded, extorted or tricked into buying a faulty meter and distortion of record keeping.

He added that any meter found in a location other than where it was originally installed, would be deemed to have compromised.

Abdullahi said such customer would be penalised in accordance with Nigerian Electricity Regulatory Commission’ regulations. (NAN)

