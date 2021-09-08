Kaduna Electric bans relocation of prepaid meters by customers

Kaduna Electricity Distribution Company has banned the relocation of prepaid meters by customers moving to new locations.

The company’s Head, Corporate Communications, Mr Abdulazeez Abdullahi, said in a statement issued in Kaduna on Wednesday that customers intending to relocate such meters must obtain authorisation from the company.

Abdullahi added that the company would take the responsibility of installing the meter for the customer at the new location at no cost.

“The management of Kaduna Electric hereby informs its valued customers that transfer of energy meters from the originally installed location to another location is prohibited.

“Any customer moving to a new location, area or community should only notify the company and a new meter would be allocated and installed at the new location,“ he stated.

He explained that the measure was taken to curb the menace of meter theft and unauthorised movement of meters.

The spokesman said this had often resulted in customers being defrauded, extorted or tricked into buying a faulty meter and distortion of record keeping.

He added that any meter found in a location other than where it was originally installed, would be deemed to have been compromised.

Abdullahi said such customer would be penalised in accordance with the Nigerian Electricity Regulatory Commission’s regulations. (NAN)

Share this:

Print



Telegram

WhatsApp



Like this: Like Loading...