Kaduna Electric appeals to NLC to shelve planned strike

May 16, 2021



Kaduna Electric has urged the Government(KDSG) and the Nigerian Labour Congress (NLC) to resolve their impasse amicably to avert the planned strike  by NLC.

The News Agency Nigeria (NAN) recalls  that the  NLC had planned to mobilise workers in both public and private sectors to shut  economic activities in the state on Monday, what it described as obnoxious anti-worker policies by the state government.

The company made the appeal in a statement on Sunday in Kaduna through its  Head,  Corporate Communication, Mr Abdulazeez Abdullahi .

“Kaduna Electric is keenly observing the negotiations between the Government and the NLC aimed at averting the planned shutdown the state.

“As key stakeholders, we are deeply concerned and hope that the talks will yield positive outcomes that will guarantee no one suffers unduly in the event a strike,” he said.

He said that the company as a private corporation was caught in the middle as their staff belonged to a union,  affiliated to NLC hence they might obliged to join any strike  called.

He explained that the company offered  critical utility service in which withdrawal of services would cause untold hardship on residents,  adding that the also had the responsibility to keep to both their staff and the Nigerian Electricity Supply Industry.

“We urge both parties to, in the spirit of give and take, try to find common grounds  to resolve the dispute amicably.

“We are doing all we on our part, to ensure that our esteemed customers have access to our services while a lasting solution is being sought to end the crisis. Our online payment services via our website is www.kadunaelectric.com”, he said.(NAN)

