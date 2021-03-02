Kaduna Electoral Commission, the best, says El-Rufai

Governor Nasir El Rufai has described Kaduna State Independent Electoral Commission as the best state electoral management body in the country because it conducted the cleanest and the best local government election in the nation’s history.

The governor who made this known while swearing in members of the State Independent Electoral Commission on Tuesday, also said that the commission is the first to use Electronic Voting Machines to conduct the local government election.

The governor noted that the State Electoral Commission conducted the local government election where the sitting government lost some local governments, adding that this is unprecedented.

‘’Usually, in the history of this state, and many other states, the ruling party wins every local government; or may be loses one or two wards. But because of the integrity and commitment of the members and Chairman of the state electoral commission in our first term in office, our commission conducted perhaps, the cleanest and best election at state level in Nigeria’s history,’’ he added.

El Rufai who said that he is very proud to have re-nominate virtually all the members of the commission back to office, implored the commissioners to ‘’ continue to set the best example of conducting elections at the state level in Nigeria. ‘’

The governor charged them ‘’to build on the foundations you laid and conduct the next local government elections in the cleanest and most transparent manner possible.

‘’ This state government does not want to appoint interim administrators or Interim Management Committee or any sort of unelected leaders in any local government because it is against the provisions of the constitution.

‘’We want the commission to ensure that elections are conducted before the expiration of the term of office of the current local government chairmen which ends sometime in June. This is why it was necessary to announce the time table, to give the notice for election.