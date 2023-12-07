Kaduna Drone Strike: Nigerian Army mourns in solidarity with Tundun Biri Community

It is a grieving moment for the Nigerian Army, as it mourns in solidarity with the people of Tundun Biri Community of Kaduna State.

This was expressed in a statement issued on Thursday by the Director, Army Public Relations, Brigadier General, Onyema Nwachukwu made available to newsmen

Brig-Gen. Nwachukwu stated,”Our hearts are heavy at this grieving moment, as the Nigerian Army mourns in solidarity with Tundun Biri Community of Kaduna State.

“We share in the collective sorrow and grief felt by the Community and we extend a compassionate hand to offer solace and support to those affected by the tragic event.

“With heart empathy, the Nigerian Army stands shoulder to shoulder with the Tundun Biri Community during this time of profound loss.

“We stand in solidarity with the good people of the community offering of our deepest condolences and a commitment to stand by your side as we navigate through this solemn moment.”

