Kaduna drone attack: APC stalwart calls for calm, unity

Chief Muritala Audu, a Chieftain of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Kogi, has appealed to Nigerians to remain calm and not allow the recent military drone attack on some civilians in Kaduna tear the country apart.

Audu, in a statement on Monday in Lagos, commiserated with the victims of the military drone strike that killed some civilians accidentally.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that some civilians were mistakenly killed and many others were wounded by a military drone targeting terrorists and bandits on Dec. 3 at Tudun Biri Village of Kaduna State.

Reacting, Audu appealed to northern leaders and the affected communities and groups to find solace in God and accept the incident as the will of Allah.

“It is natural to experience feelings of grief, anger, and confusion. However, I humbly appeal to the northern leaders and elders to find solace in accepting this incident with submission to the will of Allah.

“The loss of precious lives is devastating, but through faith, we can find strength to cope with this immense pain.

“It is essential to remember that Allah, in His infinite wisdom, has a plan for all of us, even in moments like these.

“By committing the souls of the departed unto Allah, we can honour their memory and find a path towards healing and unity,” the chieftain said.

He applauded the Senate and the Chief of Defence Staff, Gen. Christopher Musa, “for their courageous act of emphasising human empathy”.

He said that such was a testament to the indomitable spirit and unwavering dedication of the Nigerian military.

Urging Nigerians not to disparage the armed forces, Audu commended Musa’s remarks at the graduation ceremony of the Senior Executive Course (SEC) 45 at the National Institute for Policy and Strategic Studies (NIPSS) in Kuru, near Jos, saying it was a mark of profound sense of responsibility by the military.

According to him, Musa specifically emphasised the troops’ unswerving commitment to safeguarding the nation amidst the prevailing insecurity.

He quoted Musa as saying, “the incident wasn’t intentional. Our purpose has always been to protect Nigerians, not harm them.”

Audu said that the general had passionately appealed to fellow countrymen and women not to allow this unfortunate incident to weaken the troops’ resolve.

Audu urged Nigerians to heed Musa’s rallying cry against demoralisation and his heartfelt plea for support.

Audu acknowledged the CDS’s courage, genuine concern for the nation’s welfare, focus as well as their dedication to normalising the security situation.

Reiterating the need for support and understanding, Audu stressed the pressing need to galvanise the troops amidst their arduous mission.

He added: “It is through displaying unity and understanding that Nigerians can indeed conquer the formidable challenges that confront the nation.

“As the nation stands at a crossroads, the compassionate plea from Chief of Defence Staff, Gen. Christopher Musa, reaffirms the military’s commitment to protecting Nigerians and emphasises their dedication to humanity.”

Audu noted that his commendation and the nationwide support to the military underscored the resilience and unity needed to navigate the challenges ahead.

He advocated immediate implementation of a long-term compensation plan by the federal government as assured by the National Security Adviser (NSA), Alhaji Nuhu Ribadu, during his visit to Tudun Biri Village.

He applauded the sacrificial move by Nigerian senators who collectively donated 109 million Naira of their salary to the victims.

“This act is a mark of empathy and proof of humanity, signifies solidarity with those affected by the tragedy,” he said. (NAN)

By Adeyemi Adeleye

