Kaduna donates materials to attack victims

The Kaduna State Government on Tuesday donated relief materials to victims of Sunday’s attacks in Ungwan Bido and Ruggan Danbarau villages in the Aso district of Jema’a Local Government Area. The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that eight people were killed and four injured in separate attacks on Ungwan Bido and Rugan Danbarau on Nov. 29 following a misunderstanding between residents of the two villages. Donating the items on behalf of the state government, Mr Abubakar Hassan, Executive Secretary of the State Emergency Management Agency (SEMA) condoled with the affected communities over the incident.

Hassan said the visit was to carry out an on-the-spot assessment of the affected communities, with a view to bringing more relief materials to help them rebuild their homes. He said that misunderstanding was part and parcel of human relationships but how they resolved them mattered. Earlier, the Chairman of the council, Mr. Peter Averik, commended the swift response of the state government in providing succour to the victims of the attacks. Averik, who was represented by the Vice-Chairman, Mr Micah Ngboni, urged the residents to be peaceful and law abiding as there could be no development without peace.

He cautioned the people against taking laws into their hands in the face of provocation while urging them to channel their grievances through available lawful means. The District Head of Aso, Mr Barnabas Samaila and the Chairman of Miyyetti Allah in Jema’a, Bayero Abdullahi, who received the items on behalf of the communities, thanked SEMA for the gesture. They pledged to ensure equitable distribution of the relief materials to the victims of the attacks. The items distributed included rice, noodles, groundnut oil, palm oil, clothing, pots, insecticides and mattresses. (NAN)